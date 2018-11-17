Violence Erupts at 'We the People' Rally in Old City - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Violence Erupts at 'We the People' Rally in Old City

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Matt Delucia

    Multiple fights broke out Saturday as a planned gathering by right-wing groups was met with hundreds of counter-protesters in Philadelphia.

    The rally was being held near the Independence Visitor Center on 5th and 6th streets. While the "We the People" rally was not advertised as a gathering of so-called alt-right demonstrators, several members of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, were said to be in attendance.

    A contingent of counter protesters bearing signs denouncing fascism and racism steadily grew, with skirmishes eventually breaking out.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

      

