Evil Genius Takes Crack at Hard Seltzer Market - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Evil Genius Takes Crack at Hard Seltzer Market

The hard seltzer will be sold in 12-can multipacks for $19.99

By Kennedy Rose | Philadelphia Business Journal

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Evil Genius Takes Crack at Hard Seltzer Market
    Evil Genius Brewing Co.

    Fishtown craft brewery Evil Genius Beer Co. has hopped on the hard seltzer train, joining the ranks of cult favorites Truly and White Claw.

    Evil Genius debuted the seltzer in its flagship bar at 1727 N. Front St. on Tuesday. The rollout continues throughout the month and into November as it moves into retail and restaurants.

    The hard seltzer will be sold in 12-can multipacks for $19.99. It's 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories, gluten free, sugar free and it comes in three flavors:

    • #bigmood - lemon-lime
    • #tbt - grapefruit
    • #bestlife - black cherry
    To read more about Evil Genius' new hard seltzers, click here.
    Get all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices