Evil Genius Takes Crack at Hard Seltzer Market

Fishtown craft brewery Evil Genius Beer Co. has hopped on the hard seltzer train, joining the ranks of cult favorites Truly and White Claw.

Evil Genius debuted the seltzer in its flagship bar at 1727 N. Front St. on Tuesday. The rollout continues throughout the month and into November as it moves into retail and restaurants.

The hard seltzer will be sold in 12-can multipacks for $19.99. It's 5% alcohol by volume, 100 calories, gluten free, sugar free and it comes in three flavors:

#bigmood - lemon-lime

#tbt - grapefruit

#bestlife - black cherry

