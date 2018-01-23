That Time Philly Police Let Eagles Fans Wildly Running Through Traffic Flapping Their Eagles Wings Slide - NBC 10 Philadelphia
That Time Philly Police Let Eagles Fans Wildly Running Through Traffic Flapping Their Eagles Wings Slide

Philadelphia police make special exception for Eagles fans celebrating NFC Championship

By Dan Stamm

Published at 8:26 AM EST on Jan 23, 2018 | Updated at 8:42 AM EST on Jan 23, 2018

    Elated Eagles Fan Flapping Wings Through Traffic

    Video from a Philadelphia police chopper shows an Eagles fan flapping his arms after the NFC Championship Game. People running through traffic would normally be a concern, but this was not normal circumstances.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Normally police don’t look kindly to people darting through traffic flapping their arms, but Philadelphia police made special exception for Eagles fans Sunday night.

    Police Aviation Unit Lt. David Bonk shared video from one of the department’s tactical choppers that shows a black and white image of people flapping their arms while darting between cars after the Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

    “Under normal circumstances, people running through traffic (waving) their arms in the air like a bird would be cause for concern,” Bonk said. “But this wasn’t normal circumstances.”

    We couldn’t agree more lieutenant. #FlyEaglesFly

