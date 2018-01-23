Video from a Philadelphia police chopper shows an Eagles fan flapping his arms after the NFC Championship Game. People running through traffic would normally be a concern, but this was not normal circumstances.

Normally police don’t look kindly to people darting through traffic flapping their arms, but Philadelphia police made special exception for Eagles fans Sunday night.

Police Aviation Unit Lt. David Bonk shared video from one of the department’s tactical choppers that shows a black and white image of people flapping their arms while darting between cars after the Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

“Under normal circumstances, people running through traffic (waving) their arms in the air like a bird would be cause for concern,” Bonk said. “But this wasn’t normal circumstances.”

We couldn’t agree more lieutenant. #FlyEaglesFly