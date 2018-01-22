A video of someone driving a dune buggy up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum after the Eagles won the NFC Championship is going viral.

The Eagles crushed the Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night. Excited fans took to the streets and celebrated the team’s first appearance in the Super Bowl since 2005.

The celebrations ranged from the mild (E-A-G-L-E-S chants), to the funny (a mock SKOL chant), to the risky (a fan climbing a pole despite the ‘Crisco Cops’ greasing it ahead of time). Yet one celebration trumped them all in terms of ridiculousness.

A person, presumably an Eagles fan, drove up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum in a dune buggy. Video of the surreal scene, which one social media user described as something out of a Steven Spielberg movie, quickly went viral.

It was an insane moment in reaction to something that seemed equally insane to many fans only a few weeks ago when Carson Wentz went down. The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl.