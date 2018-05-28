Dog Shot and Killed After Attacking Boy in Philly

A dog was shot and killed after attacking a young boy in the Juniata section of Philadelphia.

The dog attacked a 4-year-old boy on the 4600 block of Shelbourne Street shortly before 3 p.m. Several neighbors tried to use sticks and a weedwacker to get the dog off of the boy. Another neighbor then grabbed a gun and shot and killed the dog.



The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police have not yet revealed whether the dog belonged to the boy's family.



