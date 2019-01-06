Man Dies After Being Punched During Argument at Dog Park

A man died from his injuries after he was punched by another dog walker at a dog park in South Philadelphia. Witnesses say an argument over the suspect's dog led to the attack. Police continue to search for the suspect.

The 38-year-old victim and his fiancée were walking their dog at the Gold Star Park along the 600 block of Wharton Street around 9:15 p.m. While at the park, the victim began arguing with another man after telling him to put his dog on a leash, witnesses said.

The argument escalated and the unidentified man punched the 38-year-old man, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground. The suspect then fled the scene. Police responded to the dog park after receiving a report of a person screaming.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m. Witnesses told NBC10 they don’t believe the attacker meant to kill the victim but that he still ran away after punching him. They also said several people tried to resuscitate the victim though they believe he died instantly.

Police described the suspect as an “unknown white male wearing dark clothing,” but have not released a more detailed description beyond that. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia Police.