Look out, there's a dino on the loose in the Philadelphia suburbs!

Despite being extinct for as long as anyone can remember, a dinosaur was spotted stomping through East Lansdowne, Delaware County, on Tuesday and reported to police.

Officers wasted no time in responding to this strange report, and what they found was a Tyrannosaurus rex "taking their kid to school."

Police took no action against the friendly T. rex, and instead snapped a video to post to Facebook.

Officers concluded their report with: "No problem. Clear."

After all, baby dinos deserve an education, too.

