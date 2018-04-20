Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John Kaplan returned a library book he borrowed from his high school in Wilmington, Del., in 1975. On the left is Kaplan's high school year book photo; on the right is the overdue book.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is a timeless book, but that doesn't mean you can keep it out of the library for 43 years.

John Kaplan, an accomplished photojournalist, filmmaker and author from Wilmington, Delaware, recently discovered he never returned a copy of "To Kill a Mockingbird" that he borrowed from his school's library in 1975. The book was a whopping 43 years late.

He returned the book Friday, as he visited Mount Pleasant High School to talk to students about his Pulitzer Prize-winning career.

He asked for forgiveness from students and staff for the mishap. He even enlisted help from author Harper Lee's nephew, via video.

Kaplan won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 1992 for a photo essay called "21," which documents the lives of a diverse group of 21-year-olds. His work is exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide.

We can only imagine what the overdue library book fees were like.