A mother just wanted to run in and out of the Wilmington, Delaware, Wawa after the brunt of the snowstorm Thursday had passed.

She left her car running in the parking, and left her two young children in the car.

When she came back out of the Wawa, her worst nightmare was realized, Wilmington police said. Her car was gone, and with it, her two children.

The 25-year-old woman's 5-year-old and 1-year-old children were found safe a short time later when police found the car a few blocks away, police told The News-Journal of Delaware.

A passerby saw a man abandoning the car in a driveway of a residence five minutes after it was taken. Both children were still in the car and uninjured.

The man fled on foot and police are looking for him.