What to Know Bridge inspections are causing delays and closures on Interstate 95 in Delaware Tuesday and Wednesday.

DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section crews are inspecting the bridge underneath Naamans Road in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expect to slow down and give yourself extra time.

If Interstate 95 in Delaware is part of your daily commute, you may need to find a different route for the next couple of days or plan to pack some patience.

DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section crews are inspecting the bridge underneath Naamans Road in Wilmington Wednesday and Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day there will be rolling closures in both directions.

“I-95 Northbound lanes and shoulders may be temporarily closed,” DelDOT said in a news release. “Motorists will take the ramp and return to I-95 Northbound.”

“I-95 Southbound lanes and shoulders will be closed with lane shifts,” DelDOT said. “At all times, one lane southbound on I-95 will remain Open to traffic.”

Possible closures on I-495 northbound could also happen.

DelDOT warned drivers to be ready to slow down and to watch out for crews working near travel lanes.