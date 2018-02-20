2 Dead, 1 Critical in Crash Involving 2 Cars and Tractor Trailer in Berlin, NJ - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Dead, 1 Critical in Crash Involving 2 Cars and Tractor Trailer in Berlin, NJ

The three vehicles were involved in a crash on White Horse Pike and Clementon Road shortly before 10:50 a.m.

By David Chang

Published 5 hours ago

    Two people were killed while another was critically injured in an accident involving two cars and a tractor trailer in Berlin Township, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

    The three vehicles were involved in a crash on White Horse Pike and Clementon Road shortly before 10:50 a.m. Both drivers of the two cars involved were pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger of one of the cars was seriously injured and is in critical condition. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt and remained at the scene.

    Officials continue to investigate the crash. They have not released the identities of the victims.

