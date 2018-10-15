Driver Dies After Crashing Into Century-Old New Jersey Monument

A car crashed into the Cresskill Monument early Saturday, killing the driver, police said.

The 2016 white Infinity Q50 crashed into the monument at Knickerbocker Road and Madison Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., Cresskill police said.

The driver was the only person in the car, police said. No other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The 56-foot-tall monument was dedicated to victims of the 1918 flu epidemic while stationed at Camp Merritt, according to the city's website.