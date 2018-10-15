Driver Dies After Crashing Into Century-Old New Jersey Monument - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Century-Old New Jersey Monument

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Dies After Crashing Into Century-Old New Jersey Monument
    NBC 4 New York

    A car crashed into the Cresskill Monument early Saturday, killing the driver, police said. 

    The 2016 white Infinity Q50 crashed into the monument at Knickerbocker Road and Madison Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., Cresskill police said. 

    The driver was the only person in the car, police said. No other vehicles were involved. 

    The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Gus Keri

    The 56-foot-tall monument was dedicated to victims of the 1918 flu epidemic while stationed at Camp Merritt, according to the city's website. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices