Armed Burglar Shoots Father, Son Inside Philly Home

A father and his 12-year-old son are recovering after they were both shot by an armed burglar inside their Philadelphia home Monday night.

The 33-year-old man and his son returned to their home on the 5200 block of Marlowe Street around 10 p.m. when they spotted a burglar inside, police said. The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The boy suffered a graze wound while his father was shot in the arm. The boy is in stable condition. Police have not yet revealed the father’s condition.

