Half of Torresdale Home Ripped Off in Explosion

The incident around 12:45 p.m. took out a wall of a twin home along Pearson Avenue at Gillespie Street, not far from Frankford Avenue, that is under renovation, Philadelphia police said.

SkyForce10 was the first on the scene. Smoke could be seen coming from the twin home as firefighters doused the exposed second floor.

Bricks and other debris could be seen on the ground and rooms in the home, including a bathroom and bedroom could be seen from outside.

Firefighters appeared to enter the garage of the home to search for any victims once the smoke seemed to settle.

The incident was brought under control at 1:36 p.m.

No one was hurt, police said.

Gas service was turned off to the block, police said.

Avoid the area as firefighters and police are blocking streets as they further investigate.