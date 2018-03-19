The body of a Saint Joseph’s University rugby player who went missing in Bermuda over the weekend has been found, local police said.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play, officials said during a news conference Monday. An autopsy is pending.

Mark Dombroski, 19, was last seen by teammates at The Dog House bar shortly after midnight Sunday, the Bermuda Police Service said.

His body was found 2 miles away in a moat at Fort Prospect, a former infantry camp for the Bermuda Garrison. The area is located just yards from the Bermuda Police Service's headquarters.

He traveled to the island March 15 to compete in the 2018 Ariel Re Bermuda International 7s Rugby Tournament along with 19 other teams. The tournament finished two days later on Saturday, and Dombroski went out with friends to celebrate in the evening.

Police learned of Dombroski's disappearance around 9:15 a.m. Sunday and enacted a missing persons search.

The freshman was last seen walking in the opposite direction of the Royal Bermuda Regiment camp, which provided lodging for the tournament on the British island territory.

Dombroski was set to return to America along with the Philadelphia university's team on Sunday. The team made that trip home without him.



