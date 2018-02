You may not know his name but you've probably seen his work in Philadelphia. NBC10's Jim Rosenfield has the story of the architectural pioneer Julian Abele.

February is Black History Month and NBC10 is celebrating by highlighting the efforts of prominent African Americans from our area.



Rhonda Willingham

Learn more about Rhonda's organization MenzFit HERE.



Woman Provides Free Professional Clothing for Men in Need

She’s been called a local lifesaver due to her efforts of helping thousands of men in our area turn their lives around. NBC10’s Harry Hairston has the story of Rhonda Willingham, the founder of ‘MenzFit,’ which provides free professional interview clothing for unemployed and underemployed men looking to turn their lives around. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Jerry McCauley

Local Doctor Changes the Organ Transplant Rules Local doctor is changing the rules when it comes to organ transplant. NBC10's Erin Coleman has the story of Dr. Jerry McCauley (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Elleanor Jean Hendley

Learn more about Elleanor’s organization Teenshop, Inc. HERE.

Former Philly Journalist Empowers Young Women

A local "shero" is committed to her community by empowering young women to take on the world. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story of Elleanor Jean Hendley and Teenshop. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Robert Bogle

President and CEO of Philly Tribune Shares Black Experience

Robert Bogle, the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune remains committed to using journalism to share the African American experience. NBC10's Vai Sikahema has the story of Bogle as well as his historic newspaper. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Octavius Catto

Life and Legacy of Octavius Catto

As part of NBC10's celebration of Black History Month, we're taking a look at the life and legacy of Octavius Catto. The Civil Rights leader fought for voting rights in Philadelphia and rallied to desegregate the trolley system. He was honored in 2017 with a 12-foot bronze state outside of Philadelphia's city hall. (Published Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018)

Jasmyn Wright

Philly Teacher's Life-Changing Message Captivates Students

Jasmyn Wright, a Philadelphia teacher, is changing lives, including those of students and the Philadelphia Eagles, through her captivating "push through" message. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)

Cecil B. Moore

The Life and Legacy of Cecil B. Moore

In 1965 Civil Rights activist and Defense Attorney Cecil B. Moore campaigned to open Girard College to African Americans which was desegregated in 1968. A North Philadelphia neighborhood is now named after Moore. (Published Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018)