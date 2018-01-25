Remember the cute little robot that met its untimely end in Philadelphia several summers ago?

Hitch Bot traveled across Europe and Canada only to be beheaded in Old City one hot August day.

Now, the Preston & Steve Show on WMMR is resurrecting that concept and adapting it to celebrate the Eagles' road to victory.

Meet Bird Bot.

It's made from a large paint can, Eagle head, football helmet, claws and wings. It relies on Eagles fan to pass it from location to location in Philadelphia all the way to the Super Bowl.

Bird Bot's journey started Thursday morning in Bala Cynwyd. From there, an Eagles fan took it to the Narberth Animal Hospital with plans to pass to a new person in East Falls.

Think the adventure can't be won?

Follow Bird Bot online using the hashtag #birdbotphilly or check out its Facebook page. And remember, it can only make it to Minnesota if people are nice to it.