Allentown Priest Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor

An Allentown priest was removed from the ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Father Robert J. Potts, the pastor of St. Ursula Church, Fountain Hill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Potts, 82, allegedly abused the victim while he was pastor of the former St. George Parish, Shenandoah.

The accusation was made recently to the administrators of the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program who then notified the Diocese of Allentown. The program was established by the Diocese to provide compensation for abuse victims.

Father Potts was immediately removed from the ministry after the allegation surfaced and police were notified, according to a spokesperson with the Diocese.

Potts worked at the following churches during the following years:

Immaculate Conception, Jim Thorpe: 1964-1965

St. Joseph, Easton: 1965-1966

St. Vincent de Paul, Minersville: 1966-1967

St. Ann, Lansford: 1967-1969

Notre Dame, Bethlehem: 1969-1970

St. Vincent de Paul, Minersville: 1970-1978

St. Bernard, Easton: 1978-1979

Sacred Heart, New Philadelphia: 1979-1985

St. George, Shenandoah: 1985-2004

Added to assignment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Shenandoah: 1986-2004

Added to assignment: St. Stephen, Shenandoah: 2001-2004

St. Mary, Ringtown and St. Joseph, Sheppton: 2004-2006

St. Ursula, Fountain Hill: 2006-Present

If you’re aware of any incidents of abuse by Potts, call the State Child Line at 1-800-932-0313, the Diocese of Allentown’s Victim Assistance Coordinator at 1-800-791-9209 or local law enforcement.