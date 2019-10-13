Allentown Priest Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Allentown Priest Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor

Father Robert J. Potts, the pastor of St. Ursula Church, Fountain Hill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is accused of sexually abusing a minor in the late 1980s and early 1990s

By David Chang

Published 1 minute ago

    Getty Images
    (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

    An Allentown priest was removed from the ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a minor.

    Potts, 82, allegedly abused the victim while he was pastor of the former St. George Parish, Shenandoah.

    The accusation was made recently to the administrators of the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program who then notified the Diocese of Allentown. The program was established by the Diocese to provide compensation for abuse victims.

    Father Potts was immediately removed from the ministry after the allegation surfaced and police were notified, according to a spokesperson with the Diocese.

    Potts worked at the following churches during the following years:

    Immaculate Conception, Jim Thorpe: 1964-1965                                                        

    St. Joseph, Easton: 1965-1966                                                                                     

    St. Vincent de Paul, Minersville: 1966-1967                                                                

    St. Ann, Lansford: 1967-1969                                                                                         

    Notre Dame, Bethlehem: 1969-1970                                                                            

    St. Vincent de Paul, Minersville: 1970-1978                                                                

    St. Bernard, Easton: 1978-1979                                                                                    

    Sacred Heart, New Philadelphia: 1979-1985                                                               

    St. George, Shenandoah: 1985-2004                                                                            

    Added to assignment: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Shenandoah: 1986-2004                  

    Added to assignment: St. Stephen, Shenandoah: 2001-2004                                      

    St. Mary, Ringtown and St. Joseph, Sheppton: 2004-2006                                           

    St. Ursula, Fountain Hill: 2006-Present                                                                    

    If you’re aware of any incidents of abuse by Potts, call the State Child Line at 1-800-932-0313, the Diocese of Allentown’s Victim Assistance Coordinator at 1-800-791-9209 or local law enforcement.

      

