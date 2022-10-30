7 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Seven people, including at least six women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

As of Sunday morning, six victims are in stable condition, and one is in critical condition at local hospitals, police added.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Oct. 27, shows at least 410 fatal and 1,570 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 439 killings as of Oct. 30, a 3% decrease from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

