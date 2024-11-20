67-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Chinatown, police say

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., a 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a blue Acura while crossing the street at 200 North 10th Street in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Medics responded to the scene and transported the victim to hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 2:20 p.m.

The operator of the Acura remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.