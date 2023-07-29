North Philadelphia

50-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Philly's East Oak Lane neighborhood

A man was struck and killed early Saturday along N. 8th Street

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck and killed in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood early Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1: 19 a.m., when a vehicle -- that police did not provide details on -- reportedly struck a man along the 6400 block of N. 8th Street, then sped off into the night.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 2:05 a.m.

The incident, police said, remains under investigation.

