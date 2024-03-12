Over the weekend, police in Galloway Township, New Jersey, busted up a cockfighting ring and arrested 50 people, officials said.

In a post on social media, police said that, on Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at a home along the 300 block of S. Bremen Ave. in Galloway Township, to find "a large number of individuals," along with a constructed cockfighting ring complete with "spectator-style seating" and cockfighting kits.

At that time, a number of suspects were detained, and officials said, 50 people were arrested.

Also, they claimed, approximately 50 roosters, in "various degrees of health" were found locked in crates, storage boxes and bags all around the cockfighting area.

Along with the arrests, officials also seized over $37,000 in cash at the location.

Léelo en español aquí.

At that property, officials also discovered four dogs -- three of which were living in inhumane conditions in an outdoor shed. These animals were also seized from the property and turned over to animal control, officials said.

Police said that the owner of the property, Jose Madera, was arrested on scene and charged with numerous animal cruelty offenses including, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, destruction of evidence and resisting arrest.

Madera’s charges were placed on a warrant and he is in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a future court date.

Police said the following individuals were arrested and charged for being "participants in the cockfighting operation."

Patricio Acosta, 65, of Philadelphia

Josue Arroyo, 52, of Vineland, NJ

Arroyo Blanco, 40, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Juan Carlo Carrion-Cortes, 46, of Philadelphia

Guillermo Celada, 63, of Camden, NJ

Joseph Cubi-Camacho, 26, of Vineland, NJ

Berdover Diaz, 45, of Hammonton, NJ

Domingo Duran-Montesino, 41, of Camden, NJ

Juan Elias Pena-Duran, 33, of Hamilton, NJ

Luis Fenrnandez-Tavarez, 36, of North Bergen, NJ

Lolitha Glenn, 51, of Greenwich, NJ

Jason Gonzalez, 44, of Warminster

Jimmy Hadden, 50, of Greenwich, NJ

Rafael Hernandez, 67, of Philadelphia

Luiggi Jiminez-Diaz, 30, of Trenton, NJ

Walter Jones, 52, of Vineland, NJ

Anthony Lugo, 40, of Vineland, NJ

Stephanie Kanshiro, 33, of Galloway Township, NJ

Felix Medina, 64, of Trenton, NJ

Angel Ocasio, 40, of Bridgeton, NJ

Felipe Perez, 59, of Philadelphia

Irving Perez, 33, of Pennsauken, NJ

Juan Perez, 40, of Pennsauken, NJ

Rudis Perez-Perez, 46, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Yomery Pichardo-Perez, 30, of Camden, NJ

Bienvenido Polanco, 60, of Tappan, NY

Guillermo Polanco, 68, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Peter Rios, 50, of Lumberton, NJ

Peter Rios Jr., 27, of Blackwood, NJ

Luis Rivera-Campos, 36, of Camden, NJ

Alan Rodriguez, 29, of Allentown

Victor Rodriguez Jr., 51, of Camden, NJ

Pedro Rodriguez-Santiago, 48, of Philadelphia

Luis Roman, 62, of Trenton, NJ

Ramon Rosa Jr., 57, of Hamilton, NJ

Javier Santos-Gonzales, 32, Pleasantville, NJ

Jose Quinones Jr., 56, of Warminster

Rafael Quinones-Serrano, 51, of Bristol

Juan Solino-Valerio, 37, of Elizabeth, NJ

Steven Sotnychuk, 55, of Vineland, NJ

Roberto Soto, 76, of Camden, NJ

Edwin Tavarez, 33, of Philadelphia

Kenny Tejada-Torres, 23, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Miguel Torres, 61, of Columbus, NJ

Jose Fransisco Torres-Peralta, 45, of Philadelphia

Jose Valerio, 62, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Leowis Valerio-Jaquez, 40, of Perth Amboy, NJ

Daniel Vargas-Baez, 35, of Camden, NJ

Louis Vazquez, 45, of Landsdale

Officials with the Galloway Township Police Department said anyone wishing to report a crime tip can do so by contacting the department at 609-52-3705.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County www.crimestoppersatlantic.com at 609-652-1234 or anonymously text your tip to 274637(CRIMES).