5-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Philly

A 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were both shot Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

At approximately 8:56 p.m. a 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were shot at 12000 Verda Drive, according to police.

The father was shot twice in the left hip and his son was shot in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

Police are unaware of the motive at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

