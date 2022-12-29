5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK

A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say.

The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in the left knee, according to Philadelphia Police. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports that the boy's mother rushed him to the hospital in her vehicle.

The boy was placed in stable condtion at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is expected to survive the gunshot wound, police say.

It is not clear how the boy had access to a gun. Police are investigating and charges are pending that investigation.