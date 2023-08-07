5 teens hurt in mass shooting at playground in Philly's East Oak Lane neighborhood

Law enforcement officials are investigating after five teenagers -- four boys and one girl -- were injured in a mass shooting that happened late Sunday night at a playground in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the Sturgis Playground near the intersection of W. 65th Avenue and N. 2nd Street, just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, after a reported shooting.

Here, officials said they found four teens who had been hit by gunfire, including three boys -- two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old -- as well as a 17-year-old girl.

Police said that all four of these individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that evening, officials said a "young person" -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- arrived at a nearby hospital also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe this individual's injuries were tied to this shooting.

According to law enforcement officials, these teenagers were at the playground Sunday night when at least one person -- possibly more -- came upon them and started firing.

Officers claim they recovered at least 18 shell casings from the scene, all spread out over a large area.

An official told NBC10 that this seems to indicate that one gunman may have chased after these victims or several shooters were spread out throughout the playground.

Police officials have said they have made no arrests yet and have not determined a motive for this shooting, however, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.