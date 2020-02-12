4 Arrested After Shots Are Fired at Police Officer in Trenton

Three men and a woman were arrested after shots were fired at a police officer in a task force vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, Wednesday afternoon.

The ordeal began around 2:15 p.m. when a Hamilton Township police officer assigned to an NJ State Police Task Force observed a shooting on West State Street and Parkside Avenue in Trenton. The officer, who was in an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect’s vehicle to the Oakland Park Apartments on Coolidge Avenue.

When the officer arrived, at least one person inside the suspect’s vehicle opened fire, investigators said. The officer’s car was struck by bullets but the officer was not hurt.

Three men and a woman then fled the suspect's vehicle on foot but were captured by State Police, investigators said. Police also recovered several weapons at the scene.

Police have not yet revealed the suspects’ identities or the charges against them.