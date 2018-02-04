Philly Businesses Grab the Spotlight During Super Bowl LII - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Local businesses took full advantage of the massive Philadelphia audience for an Eagles Super Bowl this year. Here are a few of the standouts.

By Brian X. McCrone

Published at 8:41 PM EST on Feb 4, 2018 | Updated at 9:05 PM EST on Feb 4, 2018

    What’s a Super Bowl without the commercials? It’s the one television event where advertising is part of the entertainment. Not to mention that, in the age of DVR, it’s one of the few programs left that people don’t fast-forward.

    Local businesses took full advantage of the massive Philadelphia audience for an Eagles Super Bowl this year. A few of the standouts:

    CURE Auto Insurance

    The insurance company’s blue ball mascot took a jab at the New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, for the team’s Deflategate controversy a couple seasons ago in two 15-second spots. The company that offers coverage to drivers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania ended both with “Go Birds!”

    Jefferson Health

    The large Philadelphia health system’s 30-second spot comes at the viewer fast, furious, and taut. It also has fun with words, including a play on the Eagles fan who smacked into a column trying to catch a subway, some football emojis (of course) and some underdog masks.

    Dietz & Watson

    The meats and cheeses giant, long emblematic of Philadelphia’s manufacturing glory days and based in Wissinoming, gets meta with a 30-second spoof on another recent popular commercial by Bud Light (heard someone say “Dilly Dilly!” recently?). In the meat maker’s case, the saying becomes “Deli Deli!”

    Beneficial Bank

    The Philadelphia-headquartered financial institution uses its 30 seconds to paint the region in a beautiful light, using scenes from Philadelphia and the suburbs in the best possible light. It’s a montage that’ll remind you of the best of the city.

