Freedom is not Free: Calling all Supporters of US Armed Forces and our Veterans

The Delaware County Veterans Memorial Association In Newtown Square’s most popular event is fast approaching. The 3rd Annual Patriot Day Golf Outing, in memory of DCVMA’s President Tony Fizzano, will be held on September 9, 2011 at the Edgmont Country Club.



If you’re a golfer, and even if you are not, come out and join in this exciting event. You can also show your support by joining us for dinner or becoming a Hole Sponsor. The event makes for a great day outdoors while benefiting this landmark community project.



Following the last round of golf there are prizes, a silent auction and dinner at the Edgmont Country Club’s fine dining room. Even if you can’t attend in person, be sure to get your tickets for the Helicopter Ball Drop! First prize is $2000 in cash. Second prize is a pair of airline tickets and Third prize is a set of golf clubs.



For more information on the Golf Outing or The Memorial please visit us at www.delcoveteransmemorial.com, call (610) 400–8722 or send an email to info@delcoveteransmemorial.com.

