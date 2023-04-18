33-Year-Old Man Dies in Olney Shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened at about 5: 18 p.m. on Monday, in the city's Olney neighborhood.

According to law enforcement officials, Jeffery Tillery, of North Philadelphia, was found on the roadway, near the intersection of Fourth and Rockland streets, after he had been shot in the neck.

Officials said, Tillery was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced just before 5:30 p.m.

An arrest has been made and a weapon has been recovered, police said.

