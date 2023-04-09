30-Year-Old Man Shot in Back on Easter Sunday

Police are investigating on Sunday afternoon after a 30-year-old man was shot in the back in North Philadelphia.

According to law enforcement officials, the man -- whose identity has not been revealed by the police -- was shot in the back at about 1:17 p.m. along the 100 block of W. Ontario Street.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where, police said, he has been listed in critical condition.

Officers said this shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.