3 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Three people were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia Friday night and overnight into Saturday, according to police.

The first incident happened at 10:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 62nd Street and Eastwick Ave where police said a 33-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and one time in the right arm.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.

No one has been arrested and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

The second incident occurred on the 100 block of Allegheny Ave around 4:42 a.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, once in the back and once in the left side. He was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Additionally, police said a 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest, once in the leg, and once in the arm. He was transported to a different hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

Police said no weapons were recovered and no weapons were found in this incident.

The investigation into both shootings remains active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.