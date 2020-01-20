3 Hurt in Chester County Crash

Three people were hurt in a crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash on the 2100 block of Upper Gap Road in South Coatesville Borough on Monday. At least two people were extricated from one of the vehicles and three were sent to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.
Upper Gap Road is closed at the scene of the crash.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.