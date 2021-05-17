Three people involved in a fight were injured after they fell at least seven stories stories down an elevator shaft at an apartment complex in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Monday night, a source with knowledge of the investigation told NBC10.

The source provided new details on Tuesday from the investigation, which initially focused on a malfunction that caused the elevator to fall down the shaft.

The fight happened at the 251 Dekalb apartment complex at 251 West Dekalb Pike around 9:45 p.m.

Three people were fighting on the 8th floor of the building when they burst through the hallway elevator doors and fell down the elevator shaft. They landed in the elevator car, which was sitting on the first floor, the source said.

All three were hurt and at least one of the victims suffered a broken leg. All three were taken to the hospital, the most seriously hurt was taken by helicopter to an area trauma center.

Officials have not yet revealed their exact conditions.

Authorities said on Monday night that the elevator plummeted down the shaft, but the law enforcement source says that's no longer what authorities believe happened. Elevator car falls are rare because of safety brakes and other features that prevent the elevator from dropping uncontrollably down a shaft.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told NBC10 that he felt the floor of his fourth-floor apartment shaking. He then went down to the third floor where he saw a man speaking to people through the elevator door.

He then saw firefighters taking a bloodied person out of the elevator shaft on the floor below.

Officials have not officially given any cause for the fall. The fire marshal is investigating.

NBC10 has reached out to the apartment building for comment.