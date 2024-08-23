3 cars involved in crash along Roosevelt Boulevard that caused temporary traffic backup

A multi-car crash happened along Roosevelt Boulevard Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Skyforce10 was flying over the area of Rising Sun Ave. and E. Roosevelt Blvd. where several vehicles could be seen impacted by an apparent crash that blocked the road.

Léelo en español aquí.

Rescue personnel, a fire truck and people curious about what happened could also be seen.

At this time it is unknown if there were any injuries.

Police have not provided any information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.