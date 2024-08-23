Philadelphia

3 cars involved in crash along Roosevelt Boulevard that caused temporary traffic backup

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A multi-car crash happened along Roosevelt Boulevard Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Skyforce10 was flying over the area of Rising Sun Ave. and E. Roosevelt Blvd. where several vehicles could be seen impacted by an apparent crash that blocked the road.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Rescue personnel, a fire truck and people curious about what happened could also be seen.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At this time it is unknown if there were any injuries.

Police have not provided any information about the crash.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 10 hours ago

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro responds to Trump calling him an ‘overrated Jewish Governor'

Battleground Politics 8 hours ago

Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker talks Harris, Walz, Shapiro at the DNC

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us