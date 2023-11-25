3-alarm fire destroys 4 homes in Camden, NJ

A massive fire rips through several homes in Camden, New Jersey Friday night.

Firefighters were called around 10 p.m. to the 600 block of Ware Street, where four wood-frame homes were engulfed by flames.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as multiple fire crews could be seen trying to extinguish the fire.

The fire was able to be placed under control after a hour and nine residents have been displaced, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No injuries were reported. The fire's cause is under investigation.