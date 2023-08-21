200-acre wildfire burns through NJ's Wharton State Forest at shuttered Atco Dragway

Firefighters in New Jersey are working to extinguish a wildfire that is burning through about 200-acres of the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, New Jersey on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire was only about 5% contained as af about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Dragway Wildfire - Wharton State Forest - Jackson Rd - Waterford Twp, Camden County@njdepforestfire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Rd. and the Atco Dragway in the Wharton SF.



The wildfire is 200 acres in size and is 5% contained. pic.twitter.com/37ScZNaObd — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) August 21, 2023

On Monday morning, crews gathered at the recently shuttered Atco Dragway, along Jackson Road, in order to coordinate firefighting efforts.

Wildfire alerts were sent out late Sunday, though officials said, there are no homes in the area of the fire and no one is expected to need to evacuate because of the wildfire.

On Sunday, firefighters were working to improve containment lines and were conducting a backfiring operation intended to help burn away fuel that could have fed the wildfire.



This is an ongoing situation. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.