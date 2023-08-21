New Jersey

200-acre wildfire burns through NJ's Wharton State Forest at shuttered Atco Dragway

Officials are at the recently closed Atco Dragway as they work to extinguish a fire that began on Sunday night

Firefighters in New Jersey are working to extinguish a wildfire that is burning through about 200-acres of the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, New Jersey on Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire was only about 5% contained as af about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

On Monday morning, crews gathered at the recently shuttered Atco Dragway, along Jackson Road, in order to coordinate firefighting efforts.

Wildfire alerts were sent out late Sunday, though officials said, there are no homes in the area of the fire and no one is expected to need to evacuate because of the wildfire.

On Sunday, firefighters were working to improve containment lines and were conducting a backfiring operation intended to help burn away fuel that could have fed the wildfire.

This is an ongoing situation. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

