2 Men Stabbed in Front of South Philly Chickie’s & Pete’s

Two men are fighting for their lives following a double stabbing outside a Chickie’s & Pete’s restaurant in South Philadelphia.

One man was stabbed in the chest and stomach while the second man was stabbed three times in the stomach in front of the Chickie’s & Pete’s on 1501 Packer Avenue Sunday around 10 p.m.

Both men were taken to the hospital where they are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed what led to the stabbing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.