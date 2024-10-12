2 men injured in two separate shootings in North Philly just minutes a part

Two men are recovering after two separate shootings in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Hollywood Street, police said.

When police arrived a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the left cheek. The victim was transported to hospital by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition, according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 3:12 PM on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street.

At this location police found a man, whose identity is currently unknown, who was shot once in the stomach. Police transported the victim to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Both scenes are currently being held by police, and there are no arrests or recovered weapons at this time.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.