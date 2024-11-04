2 men charged in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead in Wilmington

Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition in Wilmington, Delaware before she later died from her injuries.

26-year-old Gyheim Fitzgerald and 22-year-old Ke’shawn Fortune have been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and by a person prohibited to have one, and criminal mischief.

The shooting took place on June 27, at around 11:07 p.m. along the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police found a 57-year-old woman, later identified as Michelle Clifton, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition. Sometime last week, Clifton succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

Detectives identified Fitzgerald and Fortune as suspects and put out warrants for their arrests on October 29. Fitzgerald was taken into custody on October 30 and Fortune was taken into custody on November 1, police said.

Following the victim’s death, investigators are working to have the charges upgraded against both suspects.

Fitzgerald is being held on a cash-only bail of $568,796 at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in New Castle County.

Fortune is being held on a cash-only bail of $1,135,500 at the same facility.