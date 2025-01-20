2 hurt in shooting at Southwest Philly laundromat

Police officials are investigating after, they said two men were injured in a shooting that happened in a laundromat located in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the E-Laundromat, located along the 6500 block of Elmwood Avenue at about 11:44 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, after two men -- a 41-year-old and a 33-year-old -- were hurt in a shooting.

Officials said both men suffered gunshot wounds to their right legs and both men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Also, law enforcement officials said, a person of interest was taken into custody after the shooting and a weapon was recovered by officers at the scene of the shooting.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, officials have not provided further details on the individual that is in custody, nor have they said what charges this individual may face.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).