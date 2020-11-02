CENTER CITY

2 Good Samaritans Stop Armed Man From Abducting Woman in Center City, Police Say

Two civilians who were in the area then rushed in and stopped the suspect, holding him until police arrived. 

By David Chang

Two Good Samaritans jumped in and stopped an armed man from abducting a woman in Center City, police said. 

The 26-year-old woman was walking along the 200 block of South 24th Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a man who was armed with a knife grabbed her and dragged her towards a white SUV. Two civilians who were in the area then rushed in and stopped the suspect, holding him until police arrived. 

The woman suffered a small cut to her hand and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. The suspect was arrested and his weapon was recovered. Police have not yet revealed his identity.

