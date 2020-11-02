2 Good Samaritans Stop Armed Man From Abducting Woman in Center City, Police Say

Two Good Samaritans jumped in and stopped an armed man from abducting a woman in Center City, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was walking along the 200 block of South 24th Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. when a man who was armed with a knife grabbed her and dragged her towards a white SUV. Two civilians who were in the area then rushed in and stopped the suspect, holding him until police arrived.

The woman suffered a small cut to her hand and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. The suspect was arrested and his weapon was recovered. Police have not yet revealed his identity.