2 elderly women killed, another hurt in New Year's Eve crash in Whitpain Twp.

A driver struck and killed two elderly women and injured a third woman in Whitpain Township, Pennsylvania, on New Year’s Eve, investigators said.

The deadly crash happened on Butler Pike near Skippack Pike on Tuesday, Dec. 31, shortly before 6:30 p.m. A 31-year-old man from Springfield, Delaware County, was driving a gray Jeep Cherokee south on Butler Pike when he crashed into three elderly women who were crossing the road, police said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Two of the victims, an 82-year-old woman from Horsham Township and a 79-year-old woman from Southampton, Bucks County, died from their injuries. The third victim, an 80-year-old woman from Warrington, Bucks County, survived her injuries, though police have not yet revealed her condition.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Butler Pike was closed for a few hours after the crash before it reopened.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims and continue to investigate. If you have any information on the crash, please contact Whitpain Township Police Officer George Frost at 610-279-9033.