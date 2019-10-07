At least three young family members were killed Sunday when their car crashed into a canal. A 6-year-old was missing.

Two young brothers and their cousin are dead, and another brother is still missing Monday after a car they were driving in crashed into a canal in Delaware.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was one of three brothers killed in the Sunday morning crash, Delaware state police said.

One of his brothers, 16, was also killed, and a 6-year-old brother remained missing 24 hours later, police said. A 12-year-old cousin also died.

The car sunk in about 20 feet of water in the canal in Middletown, Delaware, about a mile from the Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge. The car fell into the southern side of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal about 9:30 a.m. A witness saw the crash occur, police said.

None of the victims have been identified, and police have declined to provide their names at the request of the family.

A 16-year-old female passenger managed to escape the wreckage and swim to shore with the help of the driver, Austin said. Once she reached safety, the driver swam back to help the remaining three passengers.

The 16-year-old girl was described as a family friend.

A multiagency operation, including dive teams, located the submerged car around 3 p.m. Sunday. It was pulled out of the water two hours hours later.

A search for the missing 6-year-old passenger continues, police said.