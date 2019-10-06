Car Careens Into Chesapeake and Delaware Canal

Rescue operations were underway Sunday after a car careened into a Delaware canal.

It was not immediately clear if there were any fatalities after the vehicle fell into the southern side of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, but police, fire, maritime and emergency medical crews were trawling the area, Delaware State Police spokesman Michael Austin said.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in Middletown, about a mile from the Sen. William V. Roth Jr. Bridge, state police said. The cause of the crash and the number of people inside the car were not immediately available.

