Are You a Winner? $1M Winning Tickets in Tuesday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in NJ, Pa.

Sorry, you didn't hit Tuesday's estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but that doesn't mean you aren't a millionaire.

Two of 16 tickets matching the white balls 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 on the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, drawing were sold in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said.

Tickets sold in California, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts (two), Missouri, New York, Ohio (two), Oregon and West Virginia also matched the five white balls, but failed to match the Mega Ball of 9, the lottery said. Three tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida and New York also matched the five white balls, but had the Megaplier option, making those tickets worth $3 million each.

Even if you didn't win $1 million you could have won a lesser prize as nearly 6.1 million winning tickets at all other prize levels, from $2 to $3 million, were sold for Tuesday's draw, Mega Millions said.

Didn't win? You have another shot on Friday the 13th with the jackpot at an estimated $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash).

"The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing," Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said. “Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever."

The Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

A little weary of pressing your luck on Friday the 13th?

"Michigan has been particularly lucky with Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th, winning four of them (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014 and October 2017)," Mega Millions said in a news release. "That 2017 jackpot was shared with a winner in Rhode Island. Other jackpots on Friday the 13th have been won in New York (March 2009) and Ohio (November 2015)."

