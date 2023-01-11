mega millions

The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

A billboard along Interstate 95 near Girard Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning erroneously listed the jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions draw at $13.5 billion. It seems a misplaced decimal is to blame

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion.

The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning.

The digital billboard on I-95 near the Girard Avenue exit listed the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 draw at $13.5 billion before 8 a.m.

Mega Millions Billboard lists .5 billion jackpot
SkyForce10
Mega Millions billboard along I-95 in Philadelphia lists $13.5 billion jackpot
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It seems that the decimal point was put in the wrong place. After no one matched all five white balls (7, 13, 14, 15 and 18) and the Mega Ball of 9 in Tuesday night's draw, the estimated jackpot for Friday's draw soared to (still massive) $1.35 billion.

At least the $360 million jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball draw was listed correctly.

mega millions 1 hour ago

Are You a Winner? $1M Winning Tickets in Tuesday's Mega Millions Draw Sold in NJ, Pa.

lottery 22 hours ago

Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $1.35 Billion for Friday

NBC10 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Lottery for comment and to find out when the error will be fixed.

In the meantime, check your tickets from Tuesday night -- $1 million winners were sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us