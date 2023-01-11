The Billboard Is Wrong! The Mega Millions Jackpot Is Not $13.5 Billion

Sorry Philadelphia drivers, the Mega Millions jackpot has not soared to $13.5 billion.

The Mega Million jackpot is the second-largest in history, but it's not that big despite a billboard along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia saying it was Wednesday morning.

The digital billboard on I-95 near the Girard Avenue exit listed the jackpot for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 draw at $13.5 billion before 8 a.m.

It seems that the decimal point was put in the wrong place. After no one matched all five white balls (7, 13, 14, 15 and 18) and the Mega Ball of 9 in Tuesday night's draw, the estimated jackpot for Friday's draw soared to (still massive) $1.35 billion.

At least the $360 million jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball draw was listed correctly.

NBC10 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Lottery for comment and to find out when the error will be fixed.

In the meantime, check your tickets from Tuesday night -- $1 million winners were sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

