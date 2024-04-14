16-year-old boy injured in an Oxford Circle shooting, police say

A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Oxford Circle Sunday afternoon.

At 1:53 p.m. police were called to the 1100 block of Levick Street where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the thigh and leg, according to the police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

There were at least 17 shots fired at the scene of the shooting.

At this time there have been no arrests made.

Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.