Philadelphia

16-year-old boy injured in an Oxford Circle shooting, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC

A teenage boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Oxford Circle Sunday afternoon.

At 1:53 p.m. police were called to the 1100 block of Levick Street where they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the thigh and leg, according to the police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

There were at least 17 shots fired at the scene of the shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At this time there have been no arrests made.

Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us