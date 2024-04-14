Delaware

15-year-old injured in Wilmington, Del. shooting

Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot at the intersection of W. 35th and N. Washington streets on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Wilmington, Del. are investigating after a teen was shot on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:48 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of West 35th and North Washington streets.

Officers responding to the incident transported a 15-year-old boy, who was injured in the shooting, to a nearby hospital where, as of Sunday morning, the victim was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective James Rook at 302-576-3621.

Anyone who may have more information on this shooting can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

