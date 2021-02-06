READING

14-Year-Old Arrested for Double Shooting that Killed a Teen Girl

Police said shots rang out before 11 p.m. in Reading's Oakbrook Homes. A 14-year-old will be charged as an adult with homicide and other counts.

By The Associated Press

A teenage boy is facing criminal charges for a shooting that killed one teenage girl and wounded another, according to police.

The Reading police department said the gunfire occurred at about 10:45 p.m. Friday after two girls got into a fight in the city's Oakbrook Homes neighborhood.

Police said a teenage boy opened fire, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding a 17-year-old girl in the leg.

Chief Richard Tornielli said a 14-year-old boy was arrested and would be charged as an adult with homicide and related counts. He said the suspect was under supervision of juvenile probation for previous violent offenses.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said the suspect will turn 15 next week, the Reading Eagle reported.

Adams called the crime “horrific" and said authorities will try to find out how the suspect obtained a firearm, which he said the youth “had no business having."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

