14-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Dead 12-Year-Old in Philly, Police Say

A 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 12-year-old boy inside a Philadelphia home Saturday night, police said.

The children were playing with the gun, which legally belonged to an adult in the home, when the teen accidentally fired at the 12-year-old, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The shooting on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street in North Philadelphia happened around 9:09 p.m. in a second-floor apartment, PPD Sgt. Eric Gripp said. The 12-year-old was shot once in the left temple and once in the nose and died shortly before 11 p.m. at Temple University Hospital, Gripp said.

Detectives were in the process of interviewing the 14-year-old early Sunday, Pace said.

